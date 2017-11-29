Terror Raid Labour Member Suspended In Anti-Semitism Probe

Yet another Labour Party member accused of anti-Semitism has been suspended, Guido can report. Last night a Labour councillor posted an alarming thread detailing anti-Semitic posts by an unnamed party member. In response to the revelations, Guido can reveal Labour has tonight suspended a Hendon CLP member called Laura Stuart, who also uses the alias Laura McDonald. Labour is investigating these grim anti-Semitic posts apparently made on her Facebook page:

Stuart has been identified by multiple sources as having a hand in the @gazaboatconvoy twitter account. The notorious account, which some say is run by more than one individual, has posted a string of anti-Semitic tweets:

A 2010 tweet associates Stuart with the account:

This article under Stuart’s byline on the website ‘5PillarsUK’ also links to the account and describes it as hers.

Stuart was arrested in a dawn raid by police and quizzed over her social media posts:

“My arrest took place on the 5th November 2015… The accusation on the bail form was that I shared media that could promote terrorism.”

She was released and there was no prosecution. Stuart has also:

Featured in videos for extremist-linked group CAGE, who are infamous for calling Jihadi John “beautiful“;

Worked with the Muslim Public Affairs Committee (MPAC), a controversial lobby group which critics said organised to de-select Labour MPs supportive of Israel.

A Labour Party spokesperson said:

“A Labour Party member has been suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation into this case. The Labour Party is committed to challenging and campaigning against antisemitism in all its forms.”

At least this time Labour acted before Guido even published the story…

UPDATE: LFI call for expulsion. LFI director Jennifer Gerber said: