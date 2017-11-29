Donald Trump Retweets Britain First’s Jayda Fransen

Jayda Fransen is the deputy leader of Britain First. Well this is going to go down well.
UPDATE:
UPDATE: Trump has now retweeted three Jayda Fransen tweets https://t.co/sZJDWcbWow pic.twitter.com/CPQUW9VKtC
— Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) November 29, 2017
This is what Trump retweeted:
VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches! pic.twitter.com/11LgbfFJDq
— Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 28, 2017
UPDATE II: The video was retweeted by Ann Coulter 12 hours ago, Trump follows Coulter. Looks like that’s how he saw it.