Barnier Weaponises ISIS to Bash Brexit

What is Michel Barnier thinking? For some reason he has decided to tastelessly accuse Britain of turning its back on the fight against ISIS:

“[Brexit] was a decision taken against the backdrop of a strategic repositioning by our American ally, which has gathered pace since the election of Donald Trump. It was a decision that came after a series of attacks on European soil, committed by young people who grew up in Europe, in our countries. It was a decision that came six months after the French Minister of Defence issued a call for solidarity to all his European counterparts to join forces to fight the terrorism of Daesh. Never had the need to be together, to protect ourselves together, to act together been so strong, so manifest. Yet rather than stay shoulder to shoulder with the Union, the British chose to be on their own again.”

A stupid thing to say for many reasons, not least the massive ongoing value of British intelligence to the EU and the fact that we’ve had five terror attacks in the UK this year. It’s going down very badly on the British side: “Ignorant, inflammatory and irresponsible so close to sensitive negotiations,” says one source. Stay classy, Michel…

Tags: ,
People:
November 29, 2017 at 2:58 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Brexit minister Robin Walker:

“We have not edited or redacted reports… we have collated information in a way that doesn’t include some material.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill
Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam” Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam”
Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now
Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit
Bad Al Flips at Gisela Bad Al Flips at Gisela
Tricky Start in Brussels Tricky Start in Brussels
Gilbert and George Come Out as Brexiteers Gilbert and George Come Out as Brexiteers
EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes” EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes”
Siemens to Cut European Jobs, Expand in UK Siemens to Cut European Jobs, Expand in UK
WATCH: DD Meets Cliff Edge WATCH: DD Meets Cliff Edge
Just 12% of MPs Vote to Stay in Customs Union Just 12% of MPs Vote to Stay in Customs Union
Unilever’s Remain Ultra CEO Threatens to Drop London Listing Unilever’s Remain Ultra CEO Threatens to Drop London Listing
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019 Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019
Britain Happier Despite Brexit Britain Happier Despite Brexit
BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit
EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’ EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’
Catalans Vote for Independence Catalans Vote for Independence
European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne
EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer