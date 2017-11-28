Top Rennard Ally New LibDem CEO

LibDem staffers are kicking off over Lord Rennard’s close friend Nick Harvey being appointed as their new CEO. Harvey has been in charge on an interim basis and has today been given the job permanently, though his appointment is causing consternation among the troops due to his closeness to the pervy peer. Sources say Harvey was a character witness for Rennard during the internal inquiry into his behaviour. It has been pointed out that Vince Cable only ruled out Rennard having a spokesperson role, and word is that Harvey wants to find a way for him to be involved behind the scenes in the campaigns team. Just ten days ago Jo Swinson was demanding Rennard be kicked out of the party. No action has been taken since…