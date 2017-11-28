Pidcock Scaremongering Over Universal Credit

Top Corbynista Laura Pidcock sent out this scaremongering tweet about universal credit aimed at her constituents in North West Durham. Turns out she’s wrong.

Guido has checked – the first payment would be around 17 January for those already on benefits and around 24 January for new claimants. For the December roll out group, anyone who needs it can get a 50% advance in December within five days and another 50% in January, meaning they can get their benefit up front. If they believe Pidcock they’re getting nothing until the end of the month, which just isn’t true. After spreading fake news about universal credit yesterday you’d have thought Labour would be more careful. Almost as if they’re hyping it up to scare people…