Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam”

Guido has no choice but to award the Order of the OTT to Conor Gearty, professor of human rights law at the London School of Economics, who thinks Brexit is “our Vietnam”. The professor compares the democratic vote to leave the European Union to the bloody Vietnam War as he writes:

“Brexit strikes me as our Vietnam. Everybody rational knows it is – how can I put it politely? – not going well. But no one with authority seems able to say so.”

He goes on to compare Brexit to human rights abuses in Vietnam, conceding: “If any deaths, ill-health or misery are caused by Brexit it will prove perhaps harder to gauge”. Perhaps someone should remind the nutty professor that the Vietnam War cost 1,353,000 lives. Just Hanoi-ing…