Brian Cox: ‘I Want to Be Prime Minister’

Telly boffin Brian Cox revealed he wants to become Prime Minister as he hinted he could set up a political party and embark on a career at Westminster. On BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans breakfast show, Professor Cox said:

“I should just try and be Prime Minister, bring a bit of common sense… At the moment I dunno, and I’m not being party political, you can look across all parties and you think it’d be great if a scientist were just having a bit of clarity of thought, you know? Wouldn’t it?”  

No. A listener texted in and suggested Brian’s party could be called “The Rational Front”…

People:
November 28, 2017 at 10:38 am

Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story
Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit
BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo
Kev Fancies Theresa Kev Fancies Theresa
John Sentamu Puts His Dog Collar Back On John Sentamu Puts His Dog Collar Back On
McDonnell’s Favourite Asset Manager Operates Offshore McDonnell’s Favourite Asset Manager Operates Offshore
Five More Years of Kay Five More Years of Kay
Tricky Start in Brussels Tricky Start in Brussels
Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story
Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million
Labour Suspends Ivan Lewis Labour Suspends Ivan Lewis
IPSO Clears Kavanagh Column IPSO Clears Kavanagh Column
Corbynistas’ Shameful Milosevic Defence Corbynistas’ Shameful Milosevic Defence
Stella’s Fake News Stella’s Fake News
McDonnell Asked 8 Times How Much Labour Would Spend Servicing Debt McDonnell Asked 8 Times How Much Labour Would Spend Servicing Debt
Tax Cuts in The Budget Tax Cuts in The Budget
Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers
OBR: Hammond’s Budget Rabbit Will Increase House Prices OBR: Hammond’s Budget Rabbit Will Increase House Prices
Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes
Watch: Corbyn’s Black Rod Message Backfires Watch: Corbyn’s Black Rod Message Backfires