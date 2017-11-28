Brian Cox: ‘I Want to Be Prime Minister’

Telly boffin Brian Cox revealed he wants to become Prime Minister as he hinted he could set up a political party and embark on a career at Westminster. On BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans breakfast show, Professor Cox said:

“I should just try and be Prime Minister, bring a bit of common sense… At the moment I dunno, and I’m not being party political, you can look across all parties and you think it’d be great if a scientist were just having a bit of clarity of thought, you know? Wouldn’t it?”

No. A listener texted in and suggested Brian’s party could be called “The Rational Front”…