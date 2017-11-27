Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getting Married

An announcement from Clarence House:

“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Meghan Markle are engaged to be married. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

Gotta feel for Greg Clark, whose industrial strategy had been set to lead all news bulletins (not)…

Quote of the Day

John McDonnell tells Peston:

“I’m really careful about what I say about Northern Ireland and Ireland…”

