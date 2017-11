Now Emma Dent Coad has tweeted this graphic of a 97 year-old homeless woman alongside the caption “This is what the rotten bastard Tories give you”.

Just one thing. The woman in the photo is Bessie Mae Berger, a 97 year-old homeless woman from… Los Angeles. Her story was told by a number of American news organisations a few years ago. If you look closely you can see a dollar bill in her hand. Those rotten Tories…