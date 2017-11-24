McDonnell’s Favourite Asset Manager Operates Offshore

John McDonnell is banging on a lot at the moment about all the City fund managers he claims he’s meeting. When pushed by Andrew Neil this week to name a firm he had met, the Shadow Chancellor couldn’t. Now Bloomberg reports one asset manager is indeed letting the self-sworn radical “Marxist” into their office…

Executives at BlueBay Asset Management, which has $57 billion of assets under its management, are to meet McDonnell next week. Mark Dowding, a senior portfolio manager, says: “We’re not giving a political endorsement to a political party here, but as macro investors we actively engage in dialogue with policymakers across the spectrum.”

Just one awkward problem for McDonnell: he claims to disapprove of the entire way BlueBay structures its business. A quick look at the accounts shows the firm has a Luxembourg fund management company and a Jersey based Employee Benefit Trust.

Not only that, but it’s shorting the pound and UK government bonds, meaning its investors will gain from Labour’s run on the pound. Quite aside from shorting the pound, Guido is surprised McDonnell would want to consort with a firm who manage funds in Luxembourg and have an Employee Benefit Trust in Jersey…

Tags:
People:
November 24, 2017 at 3:22 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove delivering Brexit for pets…

“I want to make sure Brexit delivers not just for the British people, but for animals too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
McDonnell’s Favourite Asset Manager Operates Offshore McDonnell’s Favourite Asset Manager Operates Offshore
Five More Years of Kay Five More Years of Kay
Tricky Start in Brussels Tricky Start in Brussels
Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story
Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million
Labour Suspends Ivan Lewis Labour Suspends Ivan Lewis
IPSO Clears Kavanagh Column IPSO Clears Kavanagh Column
Corbynistas’ Shameful Milosevic Defence Corbynistas’ Shameful Milosevic Defence
Stella’s Fake News Stella’s Fake News
McDonnell Asked 8 Times How Much Labour Would Spend Servicing Debt McDonnell Asked 8 Times How Much Labour Would Spend Servicing Debt
Tax Cuts in The Budget Tax Cuts in The Budget
Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers
OBR: Hammond’s Budget Rabbit Will Increase House Prices OBR: Hammond’s Budget Rabbit Will Increase House Prices
Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes
Watch: Corbyn’s Black Rod Message Backfires Watch: Corbyn’s Black Rod Message Backfires
Budget Pic Budget Pic
Putin: Alex Salmond is Not a Kremlin Propagandist Putin: Alex Salmond is Not a Kremlin Propagandist
Gilbert and George Come Out as Brexiteers Gilbert and George Come Out as Brexiteers
Rudd Missed Key Brexit Vote Last Night Rudd Missed Key Brexit Vote Last Night
Top Corbynista Compares Mugabe to Queen Top Corbynista Compares Mugabe to Queen