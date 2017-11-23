IPSO Clears Kavanagh Column

IPSO has dismissed a complaint about a Trevor Kavanagh opinion column which discussed Muslim grooming gangs in the wake of the Sarah Champion furore. Sorry right-on lefties of Twitter, there was no breach of the Editor’s Code.

A Sun spokesman said:

“This is a welcome reminder that the vitality of newspapers comes from the free exchange of ideas and opinions, perhaps particularly those which some might not like.”

Common sense at last in the week when hard left fronts like Stop Funding Hate are attacking freedom of speech…