Corbynistas’ Shameful Milosevic Defence

The conviction of Ratko Mladić on war crimes charges presents yet another awkward moment for despot-friendly Corbynistas, who cosied up to the brutal Milosevic and his murderous regime for years. Guido can reveal an extraordinary online defence of Milosevic written by Momentum social media supremo Harry Hayball. Goldsmiths PhD Hayball, who is a director of Corbynista media firm People Powered Productions Ltd, bemoaned the 2006 death of Milosevic as a “tragic”. He wrote in a post on the BBC News website:

“This is tragic news. Slobodan Milosevic was a committed opponent of nationalism and discrimination, as is evident from his speeches, and was the biggest factor for peace in the Balkans throughout the 1990s. The prosecution failed completely in proving anything, and the defence case, has been refuting all their lies. It is tragic that he has not been able to clear his name while alive. I wonder how the ICTY will view its over-ruling of his doctors’ judgements that he needed 6 weeks of rest now.”

To be fair to Hayball, he’s in the right company. Here’s an EDM Jeremy Corbyn (and John McDonnell) signed back in 2004, playing down the Kosovo crisis and spinning the line for the Milosevic regime denying the existence of mass graves as “war propaganda”:

“That this House welcomes John Pilger’s column for the New Statesman issue of 13th December, reminding readers of the devastating human cost of the so-termed ‘humanitarian’ invasion of Kosovo, led by NATO and the United States in the Spring of 1999, without any sanction of the United Nations Security Council; congratulates John Pilger on his expose of the fraudulent justifications for intervening in a ‘genocide’ that never really existed in Kosovo; recalls President Clinton’s Secretary of Defense William Cohen claimed, entirely without foundation, that ‘we’ve now seen about 100,000 military-aged [Albanian] men missing…..they may have been murdered’ and that David Scheffer, the US ambassador-at-large for war crimes, announced with equal inaccuracy that as many as ‘225,000 ethnic Albanian men aged between 14 and 59’ may have been killed; recalls that the leader of a Spanish forensic team sent to Kosovo returned home, complaining angrily that he and his colleagues had become part of ‘a semantic pirouette by the war propaganda machines, because we did not find one mass grave’; further recalls that one year later, the International War Crimes Tribunal, a body de facto set up by NATO, announced that the final count of bodies found in Kosovo’s ‘mass graves’ was 2,788; believes the pollution impact of the bombing of Kosovo is still emerging, including the impact of the use of depleted uranium munitions; and calls on the Government to provide full assistance in the clean up of Kosovo.”

And as for Seumas?

Classic…