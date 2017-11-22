Top Corbynista Compares Mugabe to The Queen

The hottest of hot takes on Mugabe’s resignation from Corbyn’s ex-spokesman Steve Howell, who compared the outgoing Zimbabwean despot to Her Maj:

Much of British media coverage of #Mugaberesigns is downright patronising – and so hypocritical from a country with an unelected Nonagenarian head of state who Parliament can’t impeach and whose empire gave white settlers the land Mugabe tried to restore to African ownership. — Steve Howell (@FromSteveHowell) November 22, 2017

They know Zanu PF are socialists right?