Rudd Sorry For Missing Key Brexit Vote Last Night

Five divisions in the Commons last night on the EU Withdrawal bill had MPs running back and forth from their offices, dinner and the terrace to the voting lobbies. Amber Rudd managed to turn up for four of the votes, but curiously appears to have missed the crucial division on the Charter of Fundamental Rights. This was the tightest vote of the evening, the government won by 311-301 – just ten votes. Rudd made it to the votes before and after, but oddly missed the closest one of the night. Guido has asked for an explanation… the whips will be keen for one too…

UPDATE: A source close to Amber Rudd says: