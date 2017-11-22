PMQs Sketch: The Grey-Some Twosome’s Budget Panto

Theresa May and Philip Hammond have the least sexy Prime Minister-Chancellor relationship in British political history. Thatcher-Lawson, Major-Lamont, Blair-Brown: these titanic battles of personality and politics had real zing. There was a dangerous chemistry about each, and like two reactive elements thrust together, the mixtures would eventually explode. Our grey-some twosome are too dull even to destroy one another…

How utterly similar they looked: like two wan Waitrose shoppers. You can imagine them now, plodding down the high street in any nameless provincial town. We are told there is no love lost between them, but today, they co-ordinated to stage the crumbling theatre’s final panto. Both seemed to know they had little to lose…

May continued in her new-found streak of confidence. Straight off the mark she was on the attack, reversing Corbyn’s right-on praise for the new female Black Rod: “I hope it isn’t going to take 650 years before the Labour Party has a female leader.” The old ones are the best…

She’s knocking out the one-liners now with a sense of release and abandon. In almost every answer she’s batting a line back at Corbyn: not with any particular ferocity or passion, but with a kind of knowing-sass demonstrating she’s no longer self-conscious. She’s like a wife mid-way through marriage, who realising she is past caring, is no longer embarrassed by anything, even by herself…

Venom-filled prune John McDonnell was next for a beating, given a verbal softening-up by the female half of the grey-some: “perhaps the Shadow Chancellor would like to listen to this”, the Prime Minister said, as she outlined his economic illiteracy. McDonnell is so splenetic and readily violent that if you looked under his jacket you wouldn’t be surprised to find he actually comes with a fuse attached. The PM lit it, and sure enough McDonnell was soon throwing his fists around on the frontbench like a hijacker trying to break into a cockpit…

Onto the Chancellor’s statement, which initially felt like budget groundhog-day: just as in March, Phil had once again brought along his spreadsheet of quips, each deployed with all the natural charisma for which the grey-some twosome are renowned. The highlight of the double-act came as Theresa May produced, on cue, a packet of strepsils as Phil said: “I did take the precaution of asking my Right Honourable Friend to bring a packet of cough sweets just in case.” Exciting Prime Minister and Chancellors give one another poisoned chalices and booby-traps. This pair exchange props. A very budget panto…

All of the last-night-of-the-season bon homie had angered Jeremy Corbyn. While greysome-twosome are simply unfunny, Jezza again proved he is utterly humourless – which is far, far worse. As he attempted to pick-apart the Chancellor’s statement merely by shouting, he suddenly erupted into that Angry Jez alter ego. In the most extreme outbreak of Angry Jez yet witnessed, the senile socialist almost mounted the despatch box as he roared about the Conservatives’ “uncaring, uncouth attitude.” And that is when all May’s zingers and Hammond’s crap jokes finally landed. The grey-some twosome may be dull as dishwater, but you’d rather they ran this great country than Angry Jez… 

Tags:
People: /
November 22, 2017 at 5:50 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers
Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes
MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395% MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395%
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation
Who Nicked Nelson? Who Nicked Nelson?
Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism? Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism?
Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space” Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”
Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns
Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament
Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry
Red Sky at Night, Jez’s Delight Red Sky at Night, Jez’s Delight
Arms Folded in Unity Arms Folded in Unity
Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant” Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant”
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons
Full List: Labour Rebels Full List: Labour Rebels
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch