Doubting John McDonnell’s Honesty

“It’s impossible to check” @afneil on Labour talks with un-named asset managers “Are you doubting my honesty?” @johnmcdonnellMP #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/qildqGmOk9 — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) November 22, 2017

When the presenters on the BBC’s Budget Show expressed scepticism about John McDonnell‘s claim that asset managers supported his nationalisation plans, the Shadow Chancellor followed Corbyn’s lead from earlier and lost his temper: “Are you doubting my honesty?” Yes, they were…

Talking of McDonnell’s honesty, he told Brillo that he never used Paris’ water supply as an example of how his nationalisation plan could work on Marr. Watch below, he did:

