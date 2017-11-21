Owen, Piers, Guido Three-Way

Owen Jones was pontificating on Paperchase and the decline of the right-wing press. Piers Morgan got involved and so did Media Guido:
Guardianistas should be more worried about getting eclipsed by the likes of The Canary…
Owen Jones was pontificating on Paperchase and the decline of the right-wing press. Piers Morgan got involved and so did Media Guido:
Guardianistas should be more worried about getting eclipsed by the likes of The Canary…
Andrew Pierce tells Anna Botting “I saw Kevin Spacey on Hampstead Heath”
Kevin Magure dead pans “Looking for rare Orchids?”