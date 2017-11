Oops. A programme to forget last night from editor-less Newsnight, which marked the 70th wedding anniversary of HM Queen and Prince Philip by getting the date of their wedding wrong. The error was spotted by eagle-eyed Times man Patrick Kidd, the piece was premised on the Queen marrying in 1937 and its similarities to today – Tory PM in trouble, conflict in Spain.

The Queen was 11 years-old in 1937…