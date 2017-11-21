MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395%

Since the murder of Jo Cox security concerns have seen IPSA authorisations of security spending rise 1395%. IPSA has made it easier for MPs to get expenses, such as reinforced windows and bomb-proof letter boxes, signed off. IPSA says

A standard package of measures is available to all MPs that has been recommended by security advisers and the Police. MPs may also claim for enhanced measures that go above and beyond these, upon recommendation by the Police.

Westminster is spending millions more on measures which further harden security, Parliament Square’s temporary barriers are becoming better disguised as permanent architecture that blends in with the surroundings. Whitehall has a truck wall made of steel covered in what looks like Portland Stone running from the Treasury past Downing Street to the Foreign Office. Better looking than Kabul’s concrete blocks even if they perform the same function…