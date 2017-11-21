Momentum Plot to Treble Council Tax For 15,000 Households in Bristol

What does Corbynism mean in reality? Momentum supporters on Bristol council are plotting to treble council tax for over 15,000 households. The Bristol Post reports the Labour council there has a projected deficit of £108 million, and Momentum’s plan to balance the books is a 200% council tax rise for the most valuable 8% of properties. The remaining 92% of households would see an inflation-busting council tax increase of up to 5%.

The return of loony lefty councils. Vote Labour, get higher taxes…