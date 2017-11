Check out this tweet from jungle-bound Kezia Dugdale, having a dig at Nadine Dorries for appearing on I’m a Celeb back in 2012. Hasn’t aged well...

As Kezia touched down in Oz, new Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the party needed to “have a discussion” when she gets back about her decision to appear on the programme. Sounds like Leonard wants action. How daft of her to serve him up a reason on a plate…