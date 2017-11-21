EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes”

Your dose of Brussels insanity arrives in a rare form today: an online game teaching children “to collect more taxes”. ‘Taxlandia’, a simulation game released by the EU Commission’s Department for Taxation and the Customs Union, bears the motto “tax builds my future”. And they wonder why Britain left…

Here’s the spiel:

“Enjoy our educational simulation game that explains and promotes tax education! You are now in Taxlandia, a tiny European state with gorgeous mountains and clear blue lakes. A popular tourist destination when the economy was booming and a country with minimal taxes, Taxlandia faces now an unprecedented crisis. A lot of companies moved their headquarters, tourism decreased. Last year the authorities admitted that it was time to increase taxes. Soon, an unofficial “tax rebellion” started. And now YOU have been appointed the new Prime Minister of Taxlandia! You have to start collecting more taxes, build the new infrastructure, and ensure further development of the country. Good luck!”

The game’s designers boast that this waste of taxpayers’ money can “be used in class” to brainwash children. Meanwhile back in the virtual reality that is the EU, Irlandia is being bullied by the European Commission into raising business taxes…