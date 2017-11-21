EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes”

Your dose of Brussels insanity arrives in a rare form today: an online game teaching children “to collect more taxes”‘Taxlandia’, a simulation game released by the EU Commission’s Department for Taxation and the Customs Union, bears the motto “tax builds my future”. And they wonder why Britain left…

Here’s the spiel:

“Enjoy our educational simulation game that explains and promotes tax education! You are now in Taxlandia, a tiny European state with gorgeous mountains and clear blue lakes. A popular tourist destination when the economy was booming and a country with minimal taxes, Taxlandia faces now an unprecedented crisis. A lot of companies moved their headquarters, tourism decreased. Last year the authorities admitted that it was time to increase taxes. Soon, an unofficial “tax rebellion” started. And now YOU have been appointed the new Prime Minister of Taxlandia! You have to start collecting more taxes, build the new infrastructure, and ensure further development of the country. Good luck!”

The game’s designers boast that this waste of taxpayers’ money can “be used in class” to brainwash children. Meanwhile back in the virtual reality that is the EU, Irlandia is being bullied by the European Commission into raising business taxes… 

H/T Andy Silvester
November 21, 2017 at 4:08 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher on Brexit:

“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it… It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F***ing get over it.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes” EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes”
Siemens to Cut European Jobs, Expand in UK Siemens to Cut European Jobs, Expand in UK
WATCH: DD Meets Cliff Edge WATCH: DD Meets Cliff Edge
Just 12% of MPs Vote to Stay in Customs Union Just 12% of MPs Vote to Stay in Customs Union
Unilever’s Remain Ultra CEO Threatens to Drop London Listing Unilever’s Remain Ultra CEO Threatens to Drop London Listing
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019 Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019
Britain Happier Despite Brexit Britain Happier Despite Brexit
BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit
EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’ EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’
Catalans Vote for Independence Catalans Vote for Independence
European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne
EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer
Selmayr: It Wasn’t Me Selmayr: It Wasn’t Me
Mandelson Lies About Single Market Mandelson Lies About Single Market
Merkel: “Absolutely No Doubt” There Will Be A Deal Merkel: “Absolutely No Doubt” There Will Be A Deal
Sweden Drawing Up Brexit Trade Plans Sweden Drawing Up Brexit Trade Plans
Cliffe Quits Radicals After 12 Hours Cliffe Quits Radicals After 12 Hours
Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay
74% Say No Deal Better Than A Bad Deal 74% Say No Deal Better Than A Bad Deal