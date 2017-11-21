75% of European Medicines Agency Staff Want to Stay in London

Predictable howls from Remain ultras that the European Medicines Agency relocating back to the EU somehow proves Britain is a diminishing power. The EMA is a European Union agency. It helps authorise the sale of drugs across the EU’s single market. We are leaving the EU and the single market. Would be pretty odd for the EMA to still be based here…

What of the brain drain of top scientists that Remainers are promising? In the real world, a poll of the EMA’s 890 workers found that 75% of them want to stay in London. An obvious opportunity for the UK to poach the boffins who would rather live here than in Holland. Everyone needs to calm down.