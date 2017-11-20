Unilever’s Remain Ultra CEO Threatens to Drop London Listing

Pro-Remain papers and Vince Cable are jumping on reports yesterday that Unilever is considering dropping its London listing and reporting only to the Amsterdam stock exchange (it is currently listed with both). It’s the latest move from Unilever’s Remain ultra CEO Paul Polman, whose previous efforts to fight Brexit include ordering his staff to vote Remain, accusing the Leave campaign of lying, demanding Theresa May seeks an even longer transition, claiming Brexit would cause job losses and even threatening 50% tariffs on ice cream. Remember, for all Unilever’s Europhilia and pro-Remain campaigning, that does not extend to their profits remaining in high-tax EU states. They book their profits in Switzerland…

City figures say this is part of a wider campaign by Polman. One says:

“It looks like there’s a nasty campaign by Remainer-in-Chief and Unilever CEO Paul Polman to switch the company to exclusive Dutch listing. He is putting his politics before rational economics. This won’t go down well with shareholders, even after Unilever stitched up a cosy tax arrangement in the most recent Dutch coalition deal.”

Worth noting that none of Unilever’s 7,500 UK jobs would be affected if they drop their London listing. Still, gets a good anti-Brexit headline…