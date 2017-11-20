Unilever’s Remain Ultra CEO Threatens to Drop London Listing

Pro-Remain papers and Vince Cable are jumping on reports yesterday that Unilever is considering dropping its London listing and reporting only to the Amsterdam stock exchange (it is currently listed with both). It’s the latest move from Unilever’s Remain ultra CEO Paul Polman, whose previous efforts to fight Brexit include ordering his staff to vote Remain, accusing the Leave campaign of lying, demanding Theresa May seeks an even longer transition, claiming Brexit would cause job losses and even threatening 50% tariffs on ice cream. Remember, for all Unilever’s Europhilia and pro-Remain campaigning, that does not extend to their profits remaining in high-tax EU states. They book their profits in Switzerland

City figures say this is part of a wider campaign by Polman. One says:

“It looks like there’s a nasty campaign by Remainer-in-Chief and Unilever CEO Paul Polman to switch the company to exclusive Dutch listing. He is putting his politics before rational economics. This won’t go down well with shareholders, even after Unilever stitched up a cosy tax arrangement in the most recent Dutch coalition deal.”

Worth noting that none of Unilever’s 7,500 UK jobs would be affected if they drop their London listing. Still, gets a good anti-Brexit headline…

Tags:
People:
November 20, 2017 at 12:10 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher on Brexit:

“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it… It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F***ing get over it.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019 Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019
Britain Happier Despite Brexit Britain Happier Despite Brexit
BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit
EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’ EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’
Catalans Vote for Independence Catalans Vote for Independence
European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne
EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer
Selmayr: It Wasn’t Me Selmayr: It Wasn’t Me
Mandelson Lies About Single Market Mandelson Lies About Single Market
Merkel: “Absolutely No Doubt” There Will Be A Deal Merkel: “Absolutely No Doubt” There Will Be A Deal
Sweden Drawing Up Brexit Trade Plans Sweden Drawing Up Brexit Trade Plans
Cliffe Quits Radicals After 12 Hours Cliffe Quits Radicals After 12 Hours
Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay
74% Say No Deal Better Than A Bad Deal 74% Say No Deal Better Than A Bad Deal
Boris and Gove Back PM Statement Boris and Gove Back PM Statement
All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions
Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit
Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan
Tory Leadership Polling Tory Leadership Polling