Stanley Johnson Early Favourite to Win I’m A Celeb

Presenting… a crash course in reality TV, by Stanley Johnson 👏🏼 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Gc23ThKXL0 — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) 20 November 2017

Stanley Johnson is the early bookies’ favourite to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here after his debut last night. Lovable Stanley impressed viewers as he drew blood manfully thrusting his hand into a box of crabs…



Stanley, 77, said:

“My hand is totally recovered. I got a couple of pecks from a lobster I should have thought, or a prawn, or maybe a squid. By the way, did you know squids have very nasty beaks?”

Later, Stanley was first to hit the famous I’m A Celeb shower. Phwoarr…

A Twitter search for “Stanley Johnson” reveals thousands of supporters already backing him to win. His odds narrowed throughout the programme and he’s currently odds on to beat Made in Chelsea’s Toff to the jungle throne…