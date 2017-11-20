Paperchase Faces Backlash After Bowing to Anti-Press Freedom Cranks

Stationery store Paperchase is facing a backlash from angry customers after bowing to pressure from anti-press freedom cranks not to offer promotions in the Daily Mail. On Saturday Paperchase offered Mail readers two rolls of free wrapping paper. The promotion was attacked by the anti-press freedom loonies at Stop Funding Hate, a group whose stated aim is to censor or bankrupt the free press in Britain. It would not only be pathetic for Paperchase to listen to the Stop Funding Hate extremists, it would be dangerous too…

We’ve listened to you about this weekend’s newspaper promotion. We now know we were wrong to do this – we’re truly sorry and we won’t ever do it again. Thanks for telling us what you really think and we apologise if we have let you down on this one. Lesson learnt. — Paperchase (@FromPaperchase) November 20, 2017

Yet today Paperchase gave in to the SFH nuts and apologised for Saturday’s promotion, promising not to advertise with the Mail again. The tweet has had over a thousand replies, with hundreds of unimpressed customers now threatening to buy their cards in Clintons in protest at Paperchase’s spinelessness.

I for one am happy to lead a boycott of @FromPaperchase for making this absurd grovelling apology simply for advertising in a national newspaper. Bloody absurd. https://t.co/cUAf9RGf75 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) November 20, 2017

I hope readers of the Daily Mail understand that @FromPaperchase think you are a bunch of racists. They are sorry to advertise with the paper you read. Just think about that. https://t.co/rWPq5xI5cB — Laura Perrins (@LPerrins) November 20, 2017

Twitter has made total cowards of corporate brands. The latest being @FromPaperchase – who seem to have panicked after looking at their social media account and have since grovelled for having advertised in the Mail. — Christian May (@ChristianJMay) November 20, 2017

Paperchase apologises for advertising in a British newspaper. I won’t shop there ever again. https://t.co/o2ES4vRhfO — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) November 20, 2017

Almost literally unbelievable. Paperchase apologises for running a promotion in the Daily Mail, Britain’s most successful newspaper. Shame on you @FromPaperchase. https://t.co/B81ZFMkyBs — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) November 20, 2017

Pathetic – Clintons for me now https://t.co/NPa8RHFOqj — Tim Montgomerie ن (@montie) November 20, 2017

The Saturday Daily Mail sold 1.86 million in October, making it Britain’s best selling newspaper. Stop Funding Hate’s mental Twitter trolls number a few hundred at most. Not just pathetic and dangerous from Paperchase, stupid too…