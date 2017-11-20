New Scottish Labour Leader’s Old Boys’ Black Tie Dinner

A Corbynista victory over the weekend as lefty Richard Leonard clinched the Scottish Labour leadership over Anas Sarwar. Leonard’s brocialist credentials are as impeccable as Jezza’s – his election means that all Labour’s national parties in Wales, Scotland and the UK are led by grey, white men. Now Leonard has been elected leader, will he still have time to make it to the Old Pocklingtonian’s black-tie dinner at the Cavalry and Guards Club in Mayfair next week? It’s the annual knees-up for the Old Boys from Leonard’s £25,269 a year Pocklington School…

Leonard will be right at home when he rings up the Leader’s office. Corbyn, Seumas Milne, James Schneider and John McDonnell all benefited from private education. For the many…

UPDATE: Friends of Richard get in touch to point out he went to Pocklington School on a scholarship.