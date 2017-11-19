McDonnell: “You Don’t Need a Number” For Nationalisation Costs

“Just one little number?” asks #marr as @johnmcdonnellMP fails to give figures for cost of nationalisation pic.twitter.com/ZiYuctPsMj — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) November 19, 2017

Two gems from McDonnell on Marr this morning: he reckons when the government borrows to spend it is guaranteed a profit: “On those returns you will always get more than you pay out”. And he says the cost of Labour’s nationalisation programme is… nothing: “You don’t need a number because you swap shares for government bonds”. Not serious, and yet still McDonnell is closing the gap on Hammond on the economy…