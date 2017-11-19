Grieve: Brexiteer Tory MPs “Unhinged”

Dominic Grieve spent five minutes on Pienaar decrying certain Leave-supporting newspapers for their OTT language, then labelled his Brexiteer Tory colleagues “unhinged“. Well done.
Noel Gallagher on Brexit:
“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it… It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F***ing get over it.”