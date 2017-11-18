Saturday Seven Up

This week 245,871 visitors visited 785,192 times viewing 1,226,389 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Labour MP: Black Tory Candidate is “Token Ghetto Boy” and “Scumbag”
- Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’
- PMQs Sketch: Were Her Strepsils Swapped for Performance Enhancers?
- Khan Lies His Way Through Marr
- Brexiters Livid With Bonkers Telegraph Front Page
- Man in the News
- Dent Coad Drew Tory Being Hanged From Tree
