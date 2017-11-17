Thornberry Can’t Name One Country Where Socialism Has Worked

Asked on Question Time to name a country where Corbynista economic policies had worked, Emily Thornberry couldn’t answer. Asked a second time and faced with howls from the audience she came up with Germany. Err…

Vid via @liarpoliticians
November 17, 2017 at 10:20 am



Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher on Brexit:

“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it… It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F***ing get over it.”

