Thornberry Can’t Name One Country Where Socialism Has Worked

Asked on Question Time to name a country where Corbynista economic policies had worked, Emily Thornberry couldn’t answer. Asked a second time and faced with howls from the audience she came up with Germany. Err…
Noel Gallagher on Brexit:
“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it… It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F***ing get over it.”