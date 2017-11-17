New Tory Slogan: “Building a Britain Fit For the Future”

Here are seven words you can expect to hear a lot more of over the next few weeks and months: Guido understands the new Tory slogan is “Building a Britain fit for the future”. Theresa May used it three times at PMQs on Wednesday, telling the Commons: “this government is building a country fit for the future”, “we are building a Britain fit for the future” and “We in the Conservative Party are building a Britain that is fit for the future”. This morning the CCHQ Twitter account used the same phrase.

This looks like the new lead narrative for this government, the long-awaited new version of George Osborne’s successful “Long Term Economic Plan”. Tory MPs will be hoping it is accompanied by new policies delivering tangible results for voters and a clearer idea of what the Tories think Brexit Britain should look like. Does “building” suggest the major policy announcement in next week’s Budget could be a much sought after house building programme?