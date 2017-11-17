“Jeremy doesn’t do dinners”, says Emily Thornberry, defending the Labour leader’s snub of the Balfour centenary dinner, a decision praised by Hamas. When Lady Nugee was asked why Corbyn didn’t show, she explained:

“He doesn’t turn up for dinners. When there was a dinner for the king of Spain — I turned up. The president of Colombia, who is a longstanding friend — I turned up. He got ‘Politician of the Year’ from the Spectator magazine — he sent [Shadow Home Secretary] Diane [Abbott]. He doesn’t do dinners.”

Yeah, right. Let’s take a look at Jez’s dinner diary…

Pizza with pro-Assad Srebrenica genocide denier Marcus Papadopoulos;

Lamb kofte with terror-apologists at the Stop The War Coalition, where Corbyn was guest of honour;

Dined with Jackie Walker’s partner Graham Bash at the height of the anti-semitism scandal surrounding her;

Dinner with Sinn Fein, alongside Gerry Adams and IRA bomber Gerry Kelly

But he “doesn’t do dinners”…