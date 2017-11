Readers will be aware that the newly appointed editor of the Gay Times was sacked in disgrace this week after dozens of racist and misogynist tweets were found on his Twitter account. Josh Rivers had ranted about “gross” Jews with “large honkers“, Egyptian “backward rapists” and “creepy” Asian men. With crushing inevitability, Guido can reveal that Rivers is a member of the Labour Party. Three sources say he is a member – Labour and Rivers don’t deny it. Who could have possibly predicted that…