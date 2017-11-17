Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation

Corbyn tweeted a call to people to “rise up” against privatised Royal Mail’s shareholders, claiming it was suffering under-investment as a result of privatisation. The revolutionary rhetoric shows Corbyn is ideologically blind to free enterprise – profits are a bad thing in his socialist mindset. “Shareholders are top-hatted baddies, workers are downtrodden goodies.”

It has just been announced that £68 million – the highest ever – has been paid out to Royal Mail private shareholders. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/pLN5bXAIp9 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 16, 2017

Something great happened yesterday: unlike many firms under political attack, Royal Mail didn’t shy away with a boring press release to the FT, they hit back with facts on social media, tweeting truth bullets:

We have invested £1.5bn in our business since privatisation. Royal Mail suffered from underinvestment while in state ownership. pic.twitter.com/IKNq7xF5xG — Royal Mail News (@royalmailnews) November 16, 2017

More British people own shares in Royal Mail than almost any other company. pic.twitter.com/ZZ6fyXrzit — Royal Mail News (@royalmailnews) November 16, 2017

Under state ownership, we paid higher interest rates on loans from the Government than we do now to private sector institutions. pic.twitter.com/OpmQtWJRvz — Royal Mail News (@royalmailnews) November 16, 2017

Corbyn plans to renationalise firms with compensation, if any, decided by John McDonnell. Firms owned by everyone who has a pension, firms that thrive in the private sector, firms like Royal Mail that are owned in large part by the firm’s workers. The reality is many firms have just had a near-death experience at the snap election. It is time they started fighting back instead of gawping from the sidelines, because be in no doubt, Marxist McDonnell will nationalise them. Shareholders should be demanding action from their boards to defend shareholders’ interests. Corbyn and McDonnell want to turn Britain into Venezuela without the sunshine, it will be a dark day for pensioners and investors if they do.