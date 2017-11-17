Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation

Corbyn tweeted a call to people to “rise up” against privatised Royal Mail’s shareholders, claiming it was suffering under-investment as a result of privatisation. The revolutionary rhetoric shows Corbyn is ideologically blind to free enterprise – profits are a bad thing in his socialist mindset. “Shareholders are top-hatted baddies, workers are downtrodden goodies.”

Something great happened yesterday: unlike many firms under political attack, Royal Mail didn’t shy away with a boring press release to the FT, they hit back with facts on social media, tweeting truth bullets:

We are proud to be one of the most widely held stocks in the UK. 20% of our business is owned by our employees and small investors.

Royal Mail is one of very few companies to pay more in pension contributions than dividends.

Corbyn plans to renationalise firms with compensation, if any, decided by John McDonnell. Firms owned by everyone who has a pension, firms that thrive in the private sector, firms like Royal Mail that are owned in large part by the firm’s workers. The reality is many firms have just had a near-death experience at the snap election. It is time they started fighting back instead of gawping from the sidelines, because be in no doubt, Marxist McDonnell will nationalise them. Shareholders should be demanding action from their boards to defend shareholders’ interests. Corbyn and McDonnell want to turn Britain into Venezuela without the sunshine, it will be a dark day for pensioners and investors if they do.

Tags:
People: /
November 17, 2017 at 12:33 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher on Brexit:

“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it… It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F***ing get over it.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Jez “Doesn’t Do Dinners” Jez “Doesn’t Do Dinners”
New Tory Slogan: Building a Britain Fit for The Future New Tory Slogan: Building a Britain Fit for The Future
Unilad Deleted From Facebook Unilad Deleted From Facebook
Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation
Disgraced Gay Times Editor Is Labour Member Disgraced Gay Times Editor Is Labour Member
Yasmin Alibhai-Brown: “I’d Rather Be Mugabe Than May” Yasmin Alibhai-Brown: “I’d Rather Be Mugabe Than May”
Corbynista Rulebook Saves Lansman’s NEC Dream Corbynista Rulebook Saves Lansman’s NEC Dream
70 Million Reasons BuzzFeed Won’t Go Public 70 Million Reasons BuzzFeed Won’t Go Public
Sun Coffee Run to Broadcasting House Sun Coffee Run to Broadcasting House
Teething Problems for Salmond’s RT Show Teething Problems for Salmond’s RT Show
Hammond to Deliver “Real Action” on Housing in Budget Hammond to Deliver “Real Action” on Housing in Budget
Dods Shard Offices Infested With Maggots Dods Shard Offices Infested With Maggots
Nelson’s Back Nelson’s Back
Nasreen Khan Resigns Nasreen Khan Resigns
Young Liberals Condemn Cable For Defending Rennard Young Liberals Condemn Cable For Defending Rennard
Brexodus Was Bogus Brexodus Was Bogus
McDonnell Now Sure There Won’t Be a Run on The Pound McDonnell Now Sure There Won’t Be a Run on The Pound
Shadow Minister: “I Don’t Know” Why Corbyn Hasn’t Suspended Dent Coad Shadow Minister: “I Don’t Know” Why Corbyn Hasn’t Suspended Dent Coad
Byline Outs Russian Troll But It’s a Security Guard from Glasgow Byline Outs Russian Troll But It’s a Security Guard from Glasgow
Emma Dent Coad on “Fake Bake”, “Homies” and “Bluds” Emma Dent Coad on “Fake Bake”, “Homies” and “Bluds”