Corbynista Rulebook Saves Lansman’s NEC Dream

The battle to secure Constituency Labour Party nominations for three new positions on the party’s powerful National Executive Committee is underway. The Corbynista slate is headlined by Momentum supremo and veteran hard leftist Jon Lansman. His moderate opposition comes in the shape of serial loser Eddie Izzard…

Last night Lansman’s own CLP, Bermondsey and Old Southwark, rejected him. Lansman lost the CLP’s nomination to Izzard and two other candidates seen as anti-Corbyn. Previously, this local difficulty would have ended Lansman’s candidacy, as under the old Labour rules all NEC candidates had to be nominated by their home CLP. But Momentum forced through rule changes at conference meaning he is saved from disqualification…

Lansman – and his Corbynista ticket – aren’t doing badly, though. So-far he’s secured nominations from 109 CLPs. Eddie Izzard’s on 53. Lansman still expected to win…