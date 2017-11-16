Young Liberals Condemn Cable For Defending Rennard

The LibDems’ youth wing has condemned Vince Cable’s defence of Lord Rennard yesterday. Cable told the BBC he didn’t regret having the pervy peer help out on his campaign and rather unwisely told LibDem women to “move on”. Unsurprisingly that has gone down like a cup of sick with the Young Liberals:

“We at Young Liberals are disappointed to hear Vince Cable defending Lord Rennard’s involvement during his election campaign this year. Alistair Webster QC, who conducted an earlier investigation into the Rennard allegations on behalf of the party, made a statement saying “let me be clear from the outset that the evidence suggests that Lord Rennard’s behaviour has caused distress to a number of women, so much so that they came forward several years after the event in question”.

As part of Young Liberals Policy, Lord Rennard is banned from attending all Young Liberals events, and our members can refuse to work with him without fear of disciplinary action.”

LibDem insiders say the truth is doddery Cable is totally out of touch with the modern world on sexual harassment and doesn’t understand why LibDem women have a problem with Rennard. They say Vince has to be strong-armed into making any critical noises about Rennard and had to be talked down from giving him an official job. LibDems have been depressed by Cable’s tin ear on this issue…

Tags: ,
People: /
November 16, 2017 at 10:45 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher on Brexit:

“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it… It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F***ing get over it.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Nelson’s Back Nelson’s Back
Nasreen Khan Resigns Nasreen Khan Resigns
Young Liberals Condemn Cable For Defending Rennard Young Liberals Condemn Cable For Defending Rennard
Brexodus Was Bogus Brexodus Was Bogus
McDonnell Now Sure There Won’t Be a Run on The Pound McDonnell Now Sure There Won’t Be a Run on The Pound
Shadow Minister: “I Don’t Know” Why Corbyn Hasn’t Suspended Dent Coad Shadow Minister: “I Don’t Know” Why Corbyn Hasn’t Suspended Dent Coad
Byline Outs Russian Troll But It’s a Security Guard from Glasgow Byline Outs Russian Troll But It’s a Security Guard from Glasgow
Emma Dent Coad on “Fake Bake”, “Homies” and “Bluds” Emma Dent Coad on “Fake Bake”, “Homies” and “Bluds”
IMPRESS Board Members Shared Tweets Trolling Laura K IMPRESS Board Members Shared Tweets Trolling Laura K
Cable: ‘I Don’t Regret Rennard’ Cable: ‘I Don’t Regret Rennard’
Brexiteers Livid With Telegraph Front Page Brexiteers Livid With Telegraph Front Page
BBC News Duped by Zanu PF Twitter BBC News Duped by Zanu PF Twitter
Dent Coad Drew Tory Being Hanged From Tree Dent Coad Drew Tory Being Hanged From Tree
Kemi and Cleverly Call on Corbyn to Withdraw Whip From Dent Coad Kemi and Cleverly Call on Corbyn to Withdraw Whip From Dent Coad
Dent Coad’s Illuminati and Masonic Conspiracy Theories Dent Coad’s Illuminati and Masonic Conspiracy Theories
Venezuela Runs Out of Money Venezuela Runs Out of Money
Emma Dent Coad: Give 13 Year-Olds “Explicit” Sex Manuals Emma Dent Coad: Give 13 Year-Olds “Explicit” Sex Manuals
“Top Downing Street Aide Touched My Breast” “Top Downing Street Aide Touched My Breast”
Who Nicked Nelson? Who Nicked Nelson?
Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life” Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life”