When parliament’s Lego Lord Nelson went missing from the top of his model column, Guido immediately launched an investigation to solve the mystery. Today, we can report that Nelson has been restored to his rightful place.

A senior parliamentary source said:

“Thankfully a Tory staffer has replaced the stolen Nelson in a patriotic act of goodwill. Efforts will be made to observe this Nelson to ensure he doesn’t go walkabouts again. Justice.”

Parliament Week saved…