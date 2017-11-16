Sun Coffee Run to Broadcasting House

Just starting my BBC News Channel shift like… pic.twitter.com/m5XuGFEgqq — Robert Coxwell (@RobertCoxwell) 16 November 2017

Lights lowered. Speakers off. Pillow plumped. Ready for work. — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) 16 November 2017

Some attempts at banter today from BBC staff in response to this morning’s splash. Weaker than the night shift in the BBC Newsroom…

So The Sun showed them how it’s done:

We at @TheSun are here at the BBC dishing out coffees – no hard feelings? Cc: @bbcpress pic.twitter.com/zz5nDpHFiJ — Andy Silvester (@silvesterldn) 16 November 2017

2-1 to The Sun in the flame war…