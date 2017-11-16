Sun Coffee Run to Broadcasting House

Some attempts at banter today from BBC staff in response to this morning’s splash. Weaker than the night shift in the BBC Newsroom…

So The Sun showed them how it’s done:

2-1 to The Sun in the flame war…

Tags: ,
November 16, 2017 at 4:53 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrew Pierce tells Anna Botting “I saw Kevin Spacey on Hampstead Heath”

Kevin Magure dead pans “Looking for rare Orchids?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Dods Shard Offices Infested With Maggots Dods Shard Offices Infested With Maggots
Byline Outs Russian Troll But It’s a Security Guard from Glasgow Byline Outs Russian Troll But It’s a Security Guard from Glasgow
IMPRESS Board Members Shared Tweets Trolling Laura K IMPRESS Board Members Shared Tweets Trolling Laura K
Brexiteers Livid With Telegraph Front Page Brexiteers Livid With Telegraph Front Page
BBC News Duped by Zanu PF Twitter BBC News Duped by Zanu PF Twitter
IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News
Assisting The Cabinet Office With Inquiries Assisting The Cabinet Office With Inquiries
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space” Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”
BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit
Guardian’s Mike White: Female Lobby Hacks Are “Predators” Guardian’s Mike White: Female Lobby Hacks Are “Predators”
Correction of the Year From the NUJ Correction of the Year From the NUJ
Corbyn-Backing Digital Media Insurgency Falters Corbyn-Backing Digital Media Insurgency Falters
Cliffe Quits Radicals After 12 Hours Cliffe Quits Radicals After 12 Hours
Mounting Buzzfeed Losses as Staff Salaries Average £60,000 Mounting Buzzfeed Losses as Staff Salaries Average £60,000
Mail Calls on May to Sack Hammond Mail Calls on May to Sack Hammond
“Grunter” Osborne Works Out at Beckham’s £295-a-Month Gym “Grunter” Osborne Works Out at Beckham’s £295-a-Month Gym
BBC Head of News Runners and Riders BBC Head of News Runners and Riders
AOL IM R.I.P. AOL IM R.I.P.
Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister