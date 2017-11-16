Nasreen Khan Resigns – Why Didn’t Labour Kick Her Out?

Nasreen Khan resigned from the Labour Party last night ahead of a meeting to probe her anti-Semitic social media posts. Bradford Labour sources tell Guido she tendered her resignation a few hours before the showdown, allowing the party to get away without kicking her off the shortlist or imposing any sanctions. Members are asking why she wasn’t kicked out…

One said:

“It’s a mess. Nasreen’s comments were common knowledge in Bradford from the beginning. She never should have been on the shortlist and it’s a disgrace she was allowed to resign rather than being kicked out.”

Khan, a former Respect member, is regarded as a top local Corbynista, having previously campaigned for Corbyn-backing Salma Yaqoob. No wonder she wasn’t suspended…