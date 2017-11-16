Nasreen Khan Resigns – Why Didn’t Labour Kick Her Out?

Nasreen Khan resigned from the Labour Party last night ahead of a meeting to probe her anti-Semitic social media posts. Bradford Labour sources tell Guido she tendered her resignation a few hours before the showdown, allowing the party to get away without kicking her off the shortlist or imposing any sanctions. Members are asking why she wasn’t kicked out…

One said:

“It’s a mess. Nasreen’s comments were common knowledge in Bradford from the beginning. She never should have been on the shortlist and it’s a disgrace she was allowed to resign rather than being kicked out.”

Khan, a former Respect member, is regarded as a top local Corbynista, having previously campaigned for Corbyn-backing Salma Yaqoob. No wonder she wasn’t suspended…

Tags:
People:
November 16, 2017 at 11:33 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher on Brexit:

“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it… It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F***ing get over it.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Nelson’s Back Nelson’s Back
Nasreen Khan Resigns Nasreen Khan Resigns
Young Liberals Condemn Cable For Defending Rennard Young Liberals Condemn Cable For Defending Rennard
Brexodus Was Bogus Brexodus Was Bogus
McDonnell Now Sure There Won’t Be a Run on The Pound McDonnell Now Sure There Won’t Be a Run on The Pound
Shadow Minister: “I Don’t Know” Why Corbyn Hasn’t Suspended Dent Coad Shadow Minister: “I Don’t Know” Why Corbyn Hasn’t Suspended Dent Coad
Byline Outs Russian Troll But It’s a Security Guard from Glasgow Byline Outs Russian Troll But It’s a Security Guard from Glasgow
Emma Dent Coad on “Fake Bake”, “Homies” and “Bluds” Emma Dent Coad on “Fake Bake”, “Homies” and “Bluds”
IMPRESS Board Members Shared Tweets Trolling Laura K IMPRESS Board Members Shared Tweets Trolling Laura K
Cable: ‘I Don’t Regret Rennard’ Cable: ‘I Don’t Regret Rennard’
Brexiteers Livid With Telegraph Front Page Brexiteers Livid With Telegraph Front Page
BBC News Duped by Zanu PF Twitter BBC News Duped by Zanu PF Twitter
Dent Coad Drew Tory Being Hanged From Tree Dent Coad Drew Tory Being Hanged From Tree
Kemi and Cleverly Call on Corbyn to Withdraw Whip From Dent Coad Kemi and Cleverly Call on Corbyn to Withdraw Whip From Dent Coad
Dent Coad’s Illuminati and Masonic Conspiracy Theories Dent Coad’s Illuminati and Masonic Conspiracy Theories
Venezuela Runs Out of Money Venezuela Runs Out of Money
Emma Dent Coad: Give 13 Year-Olds “Explicit” Sex Manuals Emma Dent Coad: Give 13 Year-Olds “Explicit” Sex Manuals
“Top Downing Street Aide Touched My Breast” “Top Downing Street Aide Touched My Breast”
Who Nicked Nelson? Who Nicked Nelson?
Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life” Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life”