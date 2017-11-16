McDonnell Now Sure There Won’t Be a Run on the Pound

John McDonnell has changed his tune from Labour conference, when he said

“What happens if there is a run on the pound? What happens if there’s capital flight? I don’t think there will, but you never know, so we’ve got the scenario plan for that”

Now he insists “there’s never going to be a run on the pound” and “of course” he isn’t planning capital controls if it happens. Only a few years ago McDonnell used to openly threaten the City with capital controls if they opposed his policies. Could it be that he’s just a little more honest in a room of fellow travellers than he is addressing the nation?

Quote of the Day

Priti Patel from the backbenches:

“I’m speaking today following an intensive course in the past week on how to stage an exit. For anyone who is still tracking my movements…”

