‘Brexodus’ Was Bogus

All that talk of a ‘Brexodus’ of EU citizens following the Leave vote was bogus admits The Times, which informs us on its front page today:

“The number of EU citizens working in Britain rose to a record high in the year after the Brexit referendum, official figures revealed yesterday. Despite fears of a so-called Brexodus, 2.37 million migrants from EU states were employed between July and September, an increase of 112,000 on the same period last year.”

The Times of course say this is “despite Brexit”…

Not only that, but the number of EU citizens employed in the UK has risen every quarter this year. The Remain press’ shameless fear-mongering will have made EU citizens living in Britain uncomfortable. The good news is they didn’t buy into the Remainers’ view that they aren’t welcome in Brexit Britain.

Meanwhile, in other Despite Brexit-ry, billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg gave a resounding vote of confidence in London, saying the city is set to continue as the financial heart of Europe:

“[London will] be the financial centre of Europe for the foreseeable future. It has the things the finance industry needs: it is English speaking, it is family-friendly, it has a lot of cultures so you can attract those people here. It is a city with the best transportation and communication and scale and it is already here, so it’s hard to see that going away.”

Naturally, this was written up by the Independent: “Michael Bloomberg says London will remain Europe’s financial capital despite Brexit.” Some classics of the genre this week…