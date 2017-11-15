PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 15 November.

Q2 Mark Pawsey (Rugby)

Q3 Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Q4 Carolyn Harris (Swansea East)

Q5 Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere)

Q6 Michael Tomlinson (Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Q7 Nigel Mills (Amber Valley)

Q8 Stephen Gethins (North East Fife)

Q9 Michelle Donelan (Chippenham)

Q10 Mary Creagh (Wakefield)

Q11 Ms Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston)

Q12 Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire)

Q13 Stephen Lloyd (Eastbourne)

Q14 Paul Masterton (East Renfrewshire)

Q15 Tracy Brabin (Batley and Spen)

Tags:
November 15, 2017 at 11:45 am



Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

