Emma Dent Coad once wrote that David Cameron had a spray tan to make himself less “pale“, and that after seeing his new tanned skin his “homies” should tell him: “enuf of the fake bake blud”. Dent Coad wrote the bizarre comments on her blog, going on to write “LOL” and admit that her words were “a little flippant”.

Curious language in the context of some of her other comments…