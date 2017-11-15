Brexiters Livid With Bonkers Telegraph Front Page

It is hard to exaggerate how annoyed senior Brexiters are by today’s Telegraph front page, which splashes on the faces of 15 Tory MPs and dubs them “the Brexit mutineers”. Prominent Leavers are tearing their hair out at how politically stupid this is and are at pains to make clear it doesn’t represent their views. It’s one thing taking apart Dominic Grieve’s arguments, but monstering 15 Remainers like this very obviously risks hardening their stance. Indeed the likes of Anna Soubry are already using it to rile up other Remain MPs. Brexit minister Steve Baker has tried to calm things by distancing Leavers from the Telegraph splash:

Brexiter Dominic Raab, who spoke for the government during last night’s debate, has also slapped down the front page:

Given the lack of political direction at the Telegraph it is likely they just have no idea what they are doing. Slightly maddening for this supposedly Brexit-backing paper to be helping Remain ultras like this…

November 15, 2017 at 12:01 am



Quote of the Day

Andrew Pierce tells Anna Botting “I saw Kevin Spacey on Hampstead Heath”

Kevin Magure dead pans “Looking for rare Orchids?”

