BBC News is covering itself in glory with its coverage of events in Zimbabwe this morning, quoting a Zanu PF parody account as a genuine source. The BBC’s Twitter accounts, live blog and even the Today programme are taking posts on the blatantly obvious @Zanu_PF parody feed as official updates. If anyone at the Beeb still isn’t sure, in the past the account has been used to joke about hipsters, porn and McDonald’s…

Oops…