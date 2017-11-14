Venezuela Runs Out of Money, Defaults on Debts

Corbyn won’t condemn what is happening in Venezuela. Why? Because he supports the Socialist policies that have caused the economic chaos. pic.twitter.com/38DZN9rfGY — Conservatives (@Conservatives) August 3, 2017

This morning Venezuela, a country with the largest proven oil reserves in the world, went bust and defaulted on its sovereign debt. As always the central problem of socialism asserted itself, eventually they ran out of other people’s money. In the Tory attack video above Corbyn and his allies glorifed Chavez and Maduro “for showing another way is possible”. The only way now is bankruptcy….

Whilst the Venezuelan people are reduced to searching through garbage for food and advised by government officials to eat pet rabbits, Nicolas Maduro, the man Jeremy Corbyn congratulates for countering capitalism on live TV call-ins to the dictator’s propaganda show, has pocketed a $35 million bribe from corrupt capitalists. The country is sliding further into dictatorship and the likes of Owen Jones still deny it…