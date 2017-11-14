Kemi and Cleverly Call on Corbyn to Withdraw Whip From Dent Coad

Tory MPs Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly have written to Jeremy Corbyn calling on him to investigate Emma Dent Coad and withdraw the whip:

Dear Jeremy,

We write to you as former members of the London Assembly, friends and colleagues of Shaun Bailey AM, and Members of Parliament.

The comments made by Ms Dent Coad in relation to Mr Bailey are unacceptable in any circumstance and particularly so from an elected representative. Your failure to condemn her comments is both disappointing and concerning.

Your silence is disappointing because it gives the impression that you are comfortable with the comments Ms Dent Coad made. It is concerning because it reinforces our belief that there are too many people in the Labour Party who see Conservatives from BAME backgrounds as “traitors” and, therefore, legitimate targets for abuse.

During the 2017 general election campaign, you claimed that “only Labour can unlock the talent of BAME people” a claim that was as inaccurate as it was insulting. This claim also betrays a belief that BAME people should feel indebted to the Labour Party. Indeed, just last night another of your MPs, Clive Lewis, claimed that you can’t be a Conservative and tackle racism – once again inaccurate and insulting.

Ms Dent Coad’s comments were made on social media and raise a number of questions that must be urgently addressed:

* Will you condemn the comments made by Emma Dent Coad?

* Why was Ms Dent Coad selected as a parliamentary candidate given these comments were made publicly before her selection?

* Will you now investigate this matter and do you intend to remove the whip from Ms Dent Coad during such an investigation?

Your party’s condescending attitude to BAME voters and candidates really must be addressed. Now is the time to do so.

Kemi Badenoch MP

James Cleverly MP